'Muvhango' actress Candy Magidimisa launches meme collection of herself to slam trolls

Refusing to give power to social media trolls, Muvhango actress Candy Magidimisa has chosen to be at the forefront of the meme movement that has started on Twitter thanks to her expressive face.

The actress, whose face has been used multiple times as memes on Twitter, chose to find the humour in what other trolls meant to be a jab at her.

Refusing to be mocked because of her meme-prone expressions, Candy decided to take her power back and used the same memes that were meant to humiliate her to empower others.

“I did this meme album to empower those who are victims of cyber bullying to laugh at themselves, their faults and imperfections. This removes the sting from any bad joke about a person. It disempowers the bully,” says the Limpopo-born actress.

The 28-year-old, who plays Sharon (Shaz) in the SABC2 soapie, is putting together a collection of memes made about her on social media into an album.

She says she hopes this will help many young people who have been victims of cyberbullying and bullying generally to use negativity thrown at them to their advantage.

“What matters is what you think about yourself and how you see yourself. It begins with the conversations you hold with yourself,” she says.

The actress added that many successful comedians were once victims of bullying and ridicule, but it was laughing at themselves that birthed the humour in them and she was using the same approach.

The meme collection will be launched on Muvhango's social media on June 15.