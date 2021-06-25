This Ramaphosa 'stolen' iPad remix featuring Holly Rey will get you ready for the weekend

Sama-winning songstress Holly Rey is the latest star to be used in a remix of President Cyril Ramaphosa's viral “stolen” iPad moment.

Ramaphosa made headlines this week after he joked at a media briefing in Cape Town that his iPad had been “stolen”, asking his staff to locate the device.

Clips of the moment went viral on social media, with several users creating remixes using what Ramaphosa said.

One of these incorporated a clip of Holly dancing with president Cyril Ramaphosa as the president speaks of his “stolen” iPad in the audio.

The infectious beat makes it seems like Ramaphosa and Holly are breaking it down to the track.