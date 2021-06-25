This Ramaphosa 'stolen' iPad remix featuring Holly Rey will get you ready for the weekend
Sama-winning songstress Holly Rey is the latest star to be used in a remix of President Cyril Ramaphosa's viral “stolen” iPad moment.
Ramaphosa made headlines this week after he joked at a media briefing in Cape Town that his iPad had been “stolen”, asking his staff to locate the device.
Clips of the moment went viral on social media, with several users creating remixes using what Ramaphosa said.
One of these incorporated a clip of Holly dancing with president Cyril Ramaphosa as the president speaks of his “stolen” iPad in the audio.
The infectious beat makes it seems like Ramaphosa and Holly are breaking it down to the track.
After being introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa joked about not being able to find his device.
“I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it,” he said, to laughter.
As reported by Amanda Khoza for TimesLIVE, the presidency later issued a statement saying the iPad was not stolen and the president was simply “making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him”.
The moment was also made into a remix by David Scott of The Kiffness, titled iPad.
It was given the remix treatment by Cape Town producer Max Hurrell, who is the man behind the “Zol” song.
TimesLIVE this week ran a lighthearted poll asking readers who they would suspect stole their iPad.
