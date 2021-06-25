Tyler the Creator’s new album blows fans away and tops trends list
Musician Tyler the Creator has released his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and his fans are already calling it the album of the century.
Coming off the high from the success of his 2019 LP Igor, Tyler has delighted fans with his latest 10-track album. Call Me If You Get Lost features some of the biggest names in music including Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz, Ty Dolla Sign and NBA YoungBoy.
Comedian and media personality Jay Versace produced the track Safari alongside Tyler.
Shortly after the release of the full-length album, music lovers took to Twitter to weigh in about it.
The star received high praise from fans and critics, and all that commentary around his latest project /made sure he landed on the Twitter trends list. Many were taken aback by the artist's controversial lyrics, but the album earned gold stars from the internet.
Check out the reactions below:
now playing:— sailor paris ⛵️💕 (@parisabstract) June 25, 2021
Tyler, the Creator - WILSHIRE
0:01 ❍─────── 9:48
↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺
Volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% pic.twitter.com/Jh7HFFiOEX
Rare footage of Tyler, The Creator putting Track 10 on every album of his... pic.twitter.com/GnFRITcdeM— Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) June 25, 2021
this new tyler the creator album got me thinking about how i didn’t CALL you earlier after we broke up. i hope you can forgive ME, i was just LOST in my old ways. maybe we could GET together and talk things out. anyways you don’t have to respond just tell your momma i miss her. pic.twitter.com/BABGCov7kf— Tօkyօ (@20Feens) June 25, 2021
tyler's album got me like pic.twitter.com/BfmVDiU4MB— drip guts (GNG) | READ PINNED IF UNFOLLOWED (@FluidSpinal) June 25, 2021
not tyler got me adding nba youngboy to my library. pic.twitter.com/b1z3VALZil— this a real picture? (@rebelliouskiana) June 25, 2021
no jay Versace really snapped on this Tyler track called safari like i said in 2019, stop playing w him, he’s really coming up 😤— j ✰ (@jcleeeez) June 25, 2021
“I fucked the shit outta that man because i’m fuckin gay” (Tyler, The Creator) pic.twitter.com/AtmE2kCcOX— 🐺 (@bIondedwill) June 25, 2021
Tyler has aimed to take over the music industry one eclectic song at a time.
Speaking about his award-winning LP to Zane Louw on Apple Music 1 radio station, the star said he wanted to tread the lines of banging and boring to create Igor.
“Since day one, I’ve always wanted to make the prettiest s*** that’s borderline boring or the hardest f****** s***. I’ve been trying to mix those together since my first album,” said Tyler.