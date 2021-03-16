The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Trevor Noah, Beyoncé: Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Grammys

Fashion hits and misses from the music awards show

16 March 2021 - 11:37 By Masego Seemela
Beyonce proved that a LBD never goes out of style at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dubbed as history-making in more ways than one, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday saw American singer Beyoncé, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and our very own Trevor Noah shine brighter than ever before.  

Raising the SA flag high, Noah stole the hearts of the audience with his stellar hosting skills leaving many agreeing that he was indeed the best man for the job.

Being the first award show to feature a room full of stars wearing their masks, this year's Grammys were nothing short of unique, so were some of  the outfits.

Here are some of the fashion hits and misses from the occasion:

BEST DRESSED

BEYONCE

All hail Queen B who made history by breaking the record for the most number of Grammy wins by a female artist — she's scooped a total of 28 trophies over the course of her career.

This year she picked up awards for her songs Black Parade and Savage with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé accepted her accolades in style, looking sexy and powerful in a chic black mini dress paired with matching gloves and gold statement earrings.

TREVOR NOAH

With his infectious smile and ever-growing Afro, Trevor looked cute in a designer tux accessorised with a blingy brooch.

H.E.R.

The Damage singer lit up the red carpet in a purple Dundas ensemble, which was a rich and luxurious take on '70s bohemian chic.

H.E.R. donned a velvet midi dress over a fabulously comfy looking pair of bell-bottomed pants and matched her eye shadow, manicure and shades to her outfit giving us all kinds of harmonic vibes.

WORST DRESSED

MEGAN THEE STALLION

The rapper who is known for her very revealing outfits chose to attend the award show fully clothed in Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit. While the burnt orange shade of the dress flattered her skin tone beautifully, it's ill fit did little to flatter her glorious curves.

Despite not having a winning look, she still had a successful evening, taking home three awards including Best New Artist.  

DOJA CAT

We know the Say So singer loves to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion, but we feel she could have done way better.

Her jacket-like top and plumage skirt looked like they belonged to two completely different outfits — we shudder to think what the rest of that neon green feathered ensemble might look like.

It also seems like she's taken unflattering hairstyling tips from Die Antwoord's Yolandi Visser.

LIZZO

The American singer's mermaid-like cocktail dress was anything other than Good as Hell. No matter how many diamonds Lizzo heaped on this look, there's nothing that could stop that shiny mint green fabric from looking cheap.

