Trevor Noah, Beyoncé: Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Grammys

Dubbed as history-making in more ways than one, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday saw American singer Beyoncé, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and our very own Trevor Noah shine brighter than ever before.

Raising the SA flag high, Noah stole the hearts of the audience with his stellar hosting skills leaving many agreeing that he was indeed the best man for the job.

Being the first award show to feature a room full of stars wearing their masks, this year's Grammys were nothing short of unique, so were some of the outfits.

Here are some of the fashion hits and misses from the occasion: