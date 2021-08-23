LoveLivesHere | Thando Thabethe gushes over Lunga Shabalala on IG

This is Thando's first public relationship since she called off her engagement from her long-term partner Frans Mashao, allegedly over cheating speculation.

During an interview on SABC3's Real Talk with Azania, the actress said she did not want to give details about their break-up but confirmed that they had separated.

“I don’t think I need to go into the nitty-gritties ... I never denied that we are not engaged any more. I don’t think I need to tell people the reasons behind why it ended ... In as much as I told people that we are engaged, I never told people everything, and this [break-up] is something I do not want to talk about,” she said.