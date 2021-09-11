TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Theo Kgosinkwe's celebrations for his wife Vourne's graduation

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 September 2021 - 14:00
Musician Theo threw Vourne a graduation party.
Musician Theo threw Vourne a graduation party.
Image: Instagram/Vourne Kgosinkwe

Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe has made an art out of celebrating his wife Vourne and every achievement she bags.

This time the romantic husband threw a graduation party for his wifey.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vourne gushed about her hubby, who never misses an opportunity to celebrate her and her achievements.

“My husband always goes all the way for me and even this time, he pulled off a wonderful celebration for my teaching qualification. Everything about it was perfect,- from the decorations to the cake,” she said.

Vourne, who is super passionate about teaching, said she was proud of herself for furthering her education and planned to register again. She said one thing she learnt from her parents was that nobody could ever take away things you have learnt.

On Instagram, the mother of one thanked her hubby for ensuring her milestone was celebrated.

“Thank you for the beautiful celebration my man. I love you,” she said, tagging Theo.

Four years after they started dating, the pair is still crazy about each other and Vourne took to her Instagram recently to celebrate her hubby and go down memory lane for their very first date.

“I'll never forget on this day  you asked me to be your girlfriend!! Lunch, flowers, perfume the works! I couldn't say No. It's been four  years of togetherness, and I couldn't ask for a better life partner. Thanks for being so patient with me and for never loving me less.”

Replying to his beau, Theo wrote a witty and cute response in Vourne's comment section.

“You are the chosen one, the right one, the sweet one, the kind one, the fun one, I could say more but happy four years of good times and challenging times, fun and more loving times of being together. Lots of love ❤️ and more memorable times are coming,” he said.

Here are  snaps from the graduation party:

Ten emotional & heartfelt Mother’s Day tributes from Mzansi celebs

The TL was filled with warmth, light and a whole lot of love as people celebrated their moms!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mafikizolo’s Theo on love and wedding plans: We are just ordinary people

"You can't let your entire private life be out in public, some things have to be private"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Halala! Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne tied the knot

"We couldn’t wait to be husband and wife. Yesterday I married my bestie," Theo said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Mafikizolo's Theo & his fiancée Vourne give fans a glimpse into their romance

Theo sent a DM to Vourne saying "Hiey sexy" and that's where it all started
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda is happy, healthy & finally divorced after a hectic year TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I will expose you' - Zari hits back at Norma Mngoma 'friendship fallout' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Life after twars — Ntiski Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka make amends TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Our names are not a joke' - Unathi Nkayi slams JP Smith for 'joke' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'For a minute, I thought it was over!' - Master KG safe after near-death ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans