SNAPS | Inside Theo Kgosinkwe's celebrations for his wife Vourne's graduation

Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe has made an art out of celebrating his wife Vourne and every achievement she bags.

This time the romantic husband threw a graduation party for his wifey.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vourne gushed about her hubby, who never misses an opportunity to celebrate her and her achievements.

“My husband always goes all the way for me and even this time, he pulled off a wonderful celebration for my teaching qualification. Everything about it was perfect,- from the decorations to the cake,” she said.

Vourne, who is super passionate about teaching, said she was proud of herself for furthering her education and planned to register again. She said one thing she learnt from her parents was that nobody could ever take away things you have learnt.

On Instagram, the mother of one thanked her hubby for ensuring her milestone was celebrated.

“Thank you for the beautiful celebration my man. I love you,” she said, tagging Theo.

Four years after they started dating, the pair is still crazy about each other and Vourne took to her Instagram recently to celebrate her hubby and go down memory lane for their very first date.

“I'll never forget on this day you asked me to be your girlfriend!! Lunch, flowers, perfume the works! I couldn't say No. It's been four years of togetherness, and I couldn't ask for a better life partner. Thanks for being so patient with me and for never loving me less.”

Replying to his beau, Theo wrote a witty and cute response in Vourne's comment section.

“You are the chosen one, the right one, the sweet one, the kind one, the fun one, I could say more but happy four years of good times and challenging times, fun and more loving times of being together. Lots of love ❤️ and more memorable times are coming,” he said.

Here are snaps from the graduation party: