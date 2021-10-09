Lunathi Mampofu has Mzansi heartbroken with 'The River' sexual assault scenes

Actress Lunathi Mampofu had Mzansi deep in their feels this week with her role as Emma on Mzansi Magic’s hit show The River.

Her character was raped, sparking a conversation about the reality many women face in SA.

Gender-based violence has become a scourge, and the actress took to Instagram to shine a light on the issue.

In a post she described the heart-wrenching experience her character went through as “painful” and said it had left her speechless.

“Nothing more painful than what Emma is going through right now. I honestly don’t even have words for it”