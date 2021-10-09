TshisaLIVE

Lunathi Mampofu has Mzansi heartbroken with 'The River' sexual assault scenes

09 October 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actress Lunathi Mampofu shone a light on rape and gender-based violence through her role on 'The River'.
Actress Lunathi Mampofu shone a light on rape and gender-based violence through her role on 'The River'.
Actress Lunathi Mampofu had Mzansi deep in their feels this week with her role as Emma on Mzansi Magic’s hit show The River.

Her character was raped, sparking a conversation about the reality many women face in SA.

Gender-based violence has become a scourge, and the actress took to Instagram to shine a light on the issue.

In a post she described the heart-wrenching experience her character went through as “painful” and said it had left her speechless.

“Nothing more painful than what Emma is going through right now. I honestly don’t even have words for it”

Actress and businesswoman Dineo Langa weighed in on the scenes, saying: “This was painful to watch. Kudos to you, for such a heart wrenching performance.”

Winnie Ntshaba thanked the company behind the television series for the narrative and awareness: “I would tell someone immediately, this reality of women hurts. It has to stop.

Replying to a comment, Lunathi said: Kuzolunga! We need to speak out to heal! Grateful for these stories because they help us deal with our own lives".

