SIGH! Celeb feuds that did not need to happen in 2021... but they did

Celebville is much more peaceful when no-one is taking jabs at another, but this is Mzansi and they can't help it with their fiery exchanges. When things get tricky in the world of showbiz, tweeps cant help but sit back and enjoy the show.

We've witnessed some fiery exchanges between celebs in the past year, some warranted but others left us baffled.

Here's a list of the celebs whose feuds did not need to happen, and we never saw them coming.

Boity and Bujy

The beef between these two was laced with alcohol and insults and landed Bujy in jail. This one tops the list as feuds that did not need to happen this year because we never saw them coming.

Things spiralled out of control so quickly Mzansi was left baffled if ever they were feuding in secret.