TshisaLIVE

SIGH! Celeb feuds that did not need to happen in 2021... but they did

04 January 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The biggest feud that happened this year landed Bujy Bikwa in jail for GBV allegations
The biggest feud that happened this year landed Bujy Bikwa in jail for GBV allegations
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo x Instagram/Bujy Bikwa

Celebville is much more peaceful when no-one is taking jabs at another, but this is Mzansi and they can't help it with their fiery exchanges. When things get tricky in the world of showbiz, tweeps cant help but sit back and enjoy the show.

We've witnessed some fiery exchanges between celebs in the past year, some warranted but others left us baffled.

Here's a list of the celebs whose feuds did not need to happen, and we never saw them coming.

Boity and Bujy

The beef between these two was laced with alcohol and insults and landed Bujy in jail. This one tops the list as feuds that did not need to happen this year because we never saw them coming.

Things spiralled out of control so quickly Mzansi was left baffled if ever they were feuding in secret.

Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl

Footage and voice recordings give full picture of what happened when things got heated between media personalities Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

DJ Maphorisa and DJ Cleo

These DJs are Mzansi's popular DJs and are record producers who are respected and loved in their different fields of work. Their beef — well for Phori at least — began when DJ Cleo was still at y-fm.

He remembered how Cleo snubbed him and he did it with attitude when he wanted to submit his demo so from that day he has never had any desires to work with DJ Cleo.

Reason and Cassper Nyovest

Though theirs was not a long-lived one (maybe) their exchanges started when Cassper made comments about Reason moving from one genre to the next.

The rapper did not appreciate being dragged into a conversation he did not initiate, he clapped back and said  Cassper must go and fight Prince Kaybee.

Reason plans to write Gqom records as Sizwe Alakine

Sizwe Alakine has risen to his element as a musician with no expectations to remain a hip-hop head
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'The lies don't stop!' — Cassper slams reports he owes DJ Sumbody money

Cassper Nyovest denies being indebted to DJ Sumbody.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Guaped and blinged out! DJ Maphorisa spends millions in Dubai

From shopping at Prada to getting iced with super expensive Cartier jewellery, DJ Maphorisa is living the dream in Dubai!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Repeat those words to my face: DJ Cleo claps back at tweleb

'One day when we bump into each other, repeat those words to my face'
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. From multimillion rand deals to timeless music — Makhadzi’s top 2021 moments TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Hlo hits back at backlash after winning Ukhozi FM’s song of the year TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze