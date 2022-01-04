SIGH! Celeb feuds that did not need to happen in 2021... but they did
Celebville is much more peaceful when no-one is taking jabs at another, but this is Mzansi and they can't help it with their fiery exchanges. When things get tricky in the world of showbiz, tweeps cant help but sit back and enjoy the show.
We've witnessed some fiery exchanges between celebs in the past year, some warranted but others left us baffled.
Here's a list of the celebs whose feuds did not need to happen, and we never saw them coming.
Boity and Bujy
The beef between these two was laced with alcohol and insults and landed Bujy in jail. This one tops the list as feuds that did not need to happen this year because we never saw them coming.
Things spiralled out of control so quickly Mzansi was left baffled if ever they were feuding in secret.
DJ Maphorisa and DJ Cleo
These DJs are Mzansi's popular DJs and are record producers who are respected and loved in their different fields of work. Their beef — well for Phori at least — began when DJ Cleo was still at y-fm.
He remembered how Cleo snubbed him and he did it with attitude when he wanted to submit his demo so from that day he has never had any desires to work with DJ Cleo.
Reason and Cassper Nyovest
Though theirs was not a long-lived one (maybe) their exchanges started when Cassper made comments about Reason moving from one genre to the next.
The rapper did not appreciate being dragged into a conversation he did not initiate, he clapped back and said Cassper must go and fight Prince Kaybee.
What utter nonsense is this 😂— Sizwe Alakine (@ReasonHD) July 21, 2021
Please man!
This thing of saying things about people to get reactions from them is so 2015🤷🏾♂️
Just make music or go fight Prince Kaybee and leave me alone man! #KhandaShisa🧠🔥 drops Friday 😁 https://t.co/zBxSzouBc5