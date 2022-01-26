Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto

Popular nightclub Konka has dismissed reports that international superstar Drake is coming to their Soweto venue for a special appearance.

A post shared through a fake Facebook account under the nightclub's name got some regulars excited by the announcement.

“It's official and confirmed Mzansi! Drake is coming to Konka. It's gonna be a lifetime experience,” read the poster.

It said tickets sold for R20,000, and R30,000 for VIPs.

While many were shocked at the ticket prices, Konka dismissed the rumour.

“Scam alert! Fake news! Mara one day is one day,” they wrote on Twitter.