Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto
Popular nightclub Konka has dismissed reports that international superstar Drake is coming to their Soweto venue for a special appearance.
A post shared through a fake Facebook account under the nightclub's name got some regulars excited by the announcement.
“It's official and confirmed Mzansi! Drake is coming to Konka. It's gonna be a lifetime experience,” read the poster.
It said tickets sold for R20,000, and R30,000 for VIPs.
While many were shocked at the ticket prices, Konka dismissed the rumour.
“Scam alert! Fake news! Mara one day is one day,” they wrote on Twitter.
Scram Alert !! 🚨 Fake News ‼️ Mara one day is one day 😅🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/VZHEvREk3h— KONKA Soweto (@KonkaSoweto) January 25, 2022
Some joked they had started plotting to sell their parents' house and chow their stokvel money to see Drake.
Either way, the rumour thrust Konka high on the trends list.
Here is a glimpse into some of the reactions on social media:
Everyday we are kept being reminded by @Konka_Soweto that we are broke. 20k General ticket just to see Drake 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/PBq1mlxzX2— Nkululeko Mahlangu (@MabWiz009) January 25, 2022
me on my way to see Drake at— DMN4ever😘 (@DMN4ever) January 25, 2022
Konka on the 10th March: pic.twitter.com/EQiqLc7pCG
Aibo Konka will be charging people R20 000 for entrance just to see drake😭😭 as if he's coming with our prayers answers from God😭😭🏃♀️🤣 #konka pic.twitter.com/pWRBDeb93I— Salawexe | Official ฿ (@Salawexe_Jnr) January 25, 2022
Saw a post saying Drake is coming to Konka 🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️ I wonder how true it is.— Management👑💎 (@ipelenglola) January 25, 2022
Drake will be bringing the sauce to Konka! pic.twitter.com/D4MtD714Em— Sue Nyathi (@SueNyathi) January 25, 2022
Me in VIP after selling my mom's house an buy 30K ticket in Konka to get a chance to chill with Drake #konka @KonkaSoweto pic.twitter.com/NaPjd5Ad0H— Hosney Manoko (@HosneyManoko) January 25, 2022
Grandma: Who took my stokvel money💵— #PodcastAndChill (@Gwedash1497) January 25, 2022
Me at Konka watching Drake performing 🎭🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/KwVWtWtrod
