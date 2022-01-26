TshisaLIVE

Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto

26 January 2022 - 07:30
Konka has cleared the air on American rapper Drake coming to their Soweto nightclub. File photo.
Konka has cleared the air on American rapper Drake coming to their Soweto nightclub. File photo.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Popular nightclub Konka has dismissed reports that international superstar Drake is coming to their Soweto venue for a special appearance.

A post shared through a fake Facebook account under the nightclub's name got some regulars excited by the announcement.

“It's official and confirmed Mzansi! Drake is coming to Konka. It's gonna be a lifetime experience,” read the poster.

It said tickets sold for R20,000, and R30,000 for VIPs.

While many were shocked at the ticket prices, Konka dismissed the rumour.

“Scam alert! Fake news! Mara one day is one day,” they wrote on Twitter. 

Some joked they had started plotting to sell their parents' house and chow their stokvel money to see Drake.

Either way, the rumour thrust Konka high on the trends list.

Here is a glimpse into some of the reactions on social media: 

MasterChef SA is back

Popular cooking show returns to the small screen
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The nominees and winners for the SA (and some global) Oscars of 2021

It was another rough and challenging year with variants, surges, third and fourth waves, riots, load-shedding and a hunt for 10 imaginary babies.
News
3 weeks ago

Drake pulls out of Grammy Awards race

Canadian rapper Drake withdrew on Monday from the Grammy Awards, removing his two nominations for music's highest honours, sources close to the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I hope you’re happy’ — Hlomla Dandala hits out at trolls over Patrick Shai’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'It's OK not to be OK' — Somizi opens up about the struggles men face TshisaLIVE
  5. Hlomla Dandala says Cassper ‘bears some blame’ for trolls attacking late ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...