DJ Sbu advises peeps to ‘hug a tree’, sparking mixed reactions on Twitter

DJ Sbu has left tweeps with mixed reactions after his Tik-Tok video of him saying people should hug trees as part of his advice for how to live better went viral.

The veteran broadcaster and entrepreneur took to the site and shared with his followers the melanin, black magic memo, all about grounding one self and spiritual awakening.

Grounding and tree hugging are therapeutic techniques and are not new to the scene, but some tweeps who were not familiar with these were not impressed.

In the clip he can be heard explaining that black people are connected to nature and went on to give tips on grounding.

“From time to time when you get a chance, just walk barefooted, just walk barefooted, either on your green grass, or the floor. When you get the chance just hug a tree. You can hug a tree for like 2-3 minutes.”