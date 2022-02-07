TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu advises peeps to ‘hug a tree’, sparking mixed reactions on Twitter

“You can hug a tree for like 2-3 minutes,” the DJ said in the viral video.

07 February 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Sbu shared tips on how to get spiritually awakened
Image: Instagram/DJ Sbu

DJ Sbu has left tweeps with mixed reactions after his Tik-Tok video of him saying people should hug trees as part of his advice for how to live better went viral.

The veteran broadcaster and entrepreneur took to the site and shared with his followers the melanin, black magic memo, all about grounding one self and spiritual awakening.

Grounding and tree hugging are therapeutic techniques and are not new to the scene, but some tweeps who were not familiar with these were not impressed.

In the clip he can be heard explaining that black people are connected to nature and went on to give tips on grounding.

“From time to time when you get a chance, just walk barefooted, just walk barefooted, either on your green grass, or the floor. When you get the chance just hug a tree. You can hug a tree for like 2-3 minutes.”

“If you are a black person, your hair grows towards the sun because it is unique it has something other people do not have and that is your gift. Your gift for you to discover it who you are. When you know who you are, you get to connect with nature, when you do so, nature allows you to develop spiritually until your third eye is open.”

He said when the third eye opens that's when life starts changing, maturity kicks in because it means people are becoming in tune and one with nature.

Some tweeps are not the tree-hugging type, while some have started sharing videos of them walking barefoot.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

