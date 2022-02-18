Lamiez Holworthy: Why is it so easy to find joy in the failures and pain of others?
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about how she feels about people who celebrate the downfall of others.
Taking to Facebook on Thursday, the multitalented DJ wrote a lengthy post and called for an open discussion about cyber bullying, trolls and jealousy.
If anyone knows how it feels to live a life in the public eye and one with constant trolling, it's her. Lamiez is no stranger to social media trolls and is known for her clap backs here and there.
The DJ has been on the receiving end of body-shaming trolls who take aim at her for everything from her hairstyle to how she dresses.
“Someday when we have time, we must discuss how and why it is so easy to find joy in the failures and pain of others. How we really are [our] own enemies and instead of building, we choose to destroy. We must then discuss how brazen most are behind their keyboards and how easy it is to not only [to] think but type these evil thoughts.”
She told her followers they need to look inward and assess where the negative energy is coming from.
“Someone posts a car and instead of congratulations, your first thought is 'it could’ve been better'. Or someone posts their better half and 'it will end in tears' is the first thing you have to say.
“If someone else’s happiness or success upsets you then your problems are way bigger than you realise.”
After being bullied for wearing shorts a couple of times, Lamiez chose to focus her energy on people who radiate love towards her.
“You know what's crazy? The influence that I have — big thighs and all — is unmatched. From the way that I dress to my hairstyle? Iconic!
“The love that I receive daily is super-overwhelming and will never not warm my heart.”
