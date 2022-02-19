RECORDED | DJ Citi Lyts' funeral service in Soweto

Family and close friends of DJ Sandile “Citi Lyts” Mkhize will bid their final farewell to the man who was lauded for uplifting Soweto's hip-hop.

The 32-year old was gunned down in the early hours on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement.

“At 12.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him”.

The intimate ceremony, which will be live streamed from 10am to 12pm, is a final chance for those who loved him to come and celebrate him one last time.

Mkhize was the younger brother of the late hip-hop icon ProKid. He captured the hearts of Mzansi with his hits, including Washa, Vura and Malambane.

The funeral service follows the emotionally-charged memorial service that took place at Pace Community College in Soweto on Thursday

Family friend Kefilwe took to the podium, speaking of how the musician's death had affected the family and appealed to the audience to assist police in apprehending the those involved in the murder.

Kefilwe explained why Citi Lyts' father was unable to attend the memorial service.

“He is not in a good space. In 2018 he lost his son Linda, last year he buried his wife and now Sandile. The family hasn't had time to heal from these incidents, they've been hit hard,” she said.