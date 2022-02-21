‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years
‘I feel an immense and overwhelming light within and around me and all I can do is cry the tears I held back for months’
US star Queen Latifah's appreciation video for actress Pearl Thusi's skills and love from fans of Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance has made Pearl open up about a difficult time in her life.
The actress said the past two years have been particularly hard and took a toll on her but she had to grin and bear it while people were rubbing her losses in her face.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself sobbing and revealing to her followers that at some point in her life she didn't think she was worthy.
“The pain I’ve been through in the past two years is something I’ve hidden so well. Losing my father, heartbreak, the cancellation of Queen Sono and watching people celebrate that while the sting continued to burn from something out of my control. .”
I’m ashamed I’ve doubted myself and therefore God in recent monthsPearl Thusi
The Wu Assassinsactress said she is in a place where she feels the weight on her shoulders has lessened because she has finally released her tears.
“I am so deeply thankful and humbled by everyone and every positive thing that has happened this week. I’m ashamed I’ve doubted myself and therefore God in recent months. This week he hasn’t stopped blessing me so abundantly.
“I cannot stop sobbing,” she wrote.
Pearl has been receiving rave reviews since the film aired on Netflix.
Her performance impressed Queen Latifah so much that she had to let Pearl know.
The rapper took to her socials for a young shout-out to Pearl.
“Pearl Thusi, I just wanted to give you a shout-out to let you know, sister, you are strong and bad. I'm watching you do your thing. You keep doing your thing and one day maybe we can be able to do something together. That would be hot,” she said before adding a young wink.
Watch the video from Queen Latifah below:
