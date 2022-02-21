TshisaLIVE

‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years

‘I feel an immense and overwhelming light within and around me and all I can do is cry the tears I held back for months’

21 February 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Pearl Thusi shared with her followers that she has had a difficult two years.
Pearl Thusi shared with her followers that she has had a difficult two years.
Image: Twitter/ Pearl Thusi

US star Queen Latifah's appreciation video for actress Pearl Thusi's skills and love from fans of Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance has made Pearl open up about a difficult time in her life.

The actress said the past two years have been particularly hard and took a toll on her but she had to grin and bear it while people were rubbing her losses in her face.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself sobbing and revealing to her followers that at some point in her life she didn't think she was worthy.

“The pain I’ve been through in the past two years is something I’ve hidden so well. Losing my father, heartbreak, the cancellation of Queen Sono and watching people celebrate that while the sting continued to burn from something out of my control. .”

I’m ashamed I’ve doubted myself and therefore God in recent months
Pearl Thusi

The Wu Assassinsactress said she is in a place where she feels the weight on her shoulders has lessened because she has finally released her tears.

“I am so deeply thankful and humbled by everyone and every positive thing that has happened this week. I’m ashamed I’ve doubted myself and therefore God in recent months. This week he hasn’t stopped blessing me so abundantly.

“I cannot stop sobbing,” she wrote.

Pearl has been receiving rave reviews since the film aired on Netflix.

Her performance impressed Queen Latifah so much that she had to let Pearl know.

The rapper took to her socials for a young shout-out to Pearl.

“Pearl Thusi, I just wanted to give you a shout-out to let you know, sister, you are strong and bad. I'm watching you do your thing. You keep doing your thing and one day maybe we can be able to do something together. That would be hot,” she said before adding a young wink.

Watch the video from Queen Latifah below:

Pearl Thusi slams Slik Talk for bashing Minnie after divorce announcement

Pearl was one of the people who expressed their distaste at Slik's crass comments: "I thought he was waiting for his wounds to heal."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Pearl Thusi get a 'Yasss' from Queen Latifah for her 'Wu Assassins' role

"Wow. Bra God is so hectic. I’ve literally had the best week of my life out of nowhere. So much to be thankful for," Pearl Thusi tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi hints at steamy sex scene in new film 'Wu Assassins'

"Please don't make the whole movie about my sex scene," Pearl Thusi begged fans on social media, as 'Wu Assassins' is launched.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Sneek peak of Pearl Thusi in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance’

"You are SA's flex to the world," one follower told Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps label Kabza De Small ‘big-headed’ after he called DJ Stokie ‘ungrateful’ TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kuli Robert's sister Hlubi Mboya: 'Let her go because she needs to rest & we ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season