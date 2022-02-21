‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years

US star Queen Latifah's appreciation video for actress Pearl Thusi's skills and love from fans of Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance has made Pearl open up about a difficult time in her life.

The actress said the past two years have been particularly hard and took a toll on her but she had to grin and bear it while people were rubbing her losses in her face.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself sobbing and revealing to her followers that at some point in her life she didn't think she was worthy.

“The pain I’ve been through in the past two years is something I’ve hidden so well. Losing my father, heartbreak, the cancellation of Queen Sono and watching people celebrate that while the sting continued to burn from something out of my control. .”