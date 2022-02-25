TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick's lyrics about wanting to give up come to light after his passing

25 February 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Mzansi recalls Riky Rick's lyrics following his passing.
Image: Instagram/ Riky Rick

Lyrics seemingly reading as goodbye notes left by late rapper Riky Rick in his music have dominated the social media TLs since he died on Wednesday morning.

After his last Twitter post seemingly derived from lyrics from his song Home that read: 

“The harvest blown again this year

But I’ll return a stronger man

I’ll return to me my homeland

No grave shall hold my body down This land is still my, my home.”

Nota Baloyi took to his timeline sharing a screenshot of his songs A Time to Love and Wonder where he cited his feelings about his father's death and his fear that he would die “over some dumb sh*t”.

Read the lyrics below:

Mzansi took to Twitter sharing lyrics from his song, lamenting how the song was different now that he is gone.

Take a look at the Twitter posts below:

With Riky Rick having openly spoken about his mental health struggles, Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele told TimesLIVE that the musician's death  “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help.

“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.”

For help, call Sadag's suicide helpline 0800-567-567, Sadag helplines 0800-456-789 / 0800-21-22-23/ 0800-70-80-90 or SMS 31393 or www.sadag.org.

