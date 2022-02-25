Riky Rick's lyrics about wanting to give up come to light after his passing

Lyrics seemingly reading as goodbye notes left by late rapper Riky Rick in his music have dominated the social media TLs since he died on Wednesday morning.

After his last Twitter post seemingly derived from lyrics from his song Home that read:

“The harvest blown again this year

But I’ll return a stronger man

I’ll return to me my homeland

No grave shall hold my body down This land is still my, my home.”

Nota Baloyi took to his timeline sharing a screenshot of his songs A Time to Love and Wonder where he cited his feelings about his father's death and his fear that he would die “over some dumb sh*t”.

Read the lyrics below: