Riky Rick's lyrics about wanting to give up come to light after his passing
Lyrics seemingly reading as goodbye notes left by late rapper Riky Rick in his music have dominated the social media TLs since he died on Wednesday morning.
After his last Twitter post seemingly derived from lyrics from his song Home that read:
“The harvest blown again this year
But I’ll return a stronger man
I’ll return to me my homeland
No grave shall hold my body down This land is still my, my home.”
Nota Baloyi took to his timeline sharing a screenshot of his songs A Time to Love and Wonder where he cited his feelings about his father's death and his fear that he would die “over some dumb sh*t”.
Read the lyrics below:
Mzansi took to Twitter sharing lyrics from his song, lamenting how the song was different now that he is gone.
Take a look at the Twitter posts below:
What musicians sing about but we miss the lyrics to just a "What a Powerful verse" & not reading between the lines and what is not said... May God heal our wounded hearts, you think a person have it all but they have loads of burdens!!!— Tumi (@tumiwamodimo) February 23, 2022
#casspernyovest RIP Riky Rick pic.twitter.com/dYV3EiD93W
Wait what?...Riky Rick?— Digital HustlerX (@DigitalhustlerX) February 24, 2022
Same Riky that had me do focus & tunnel visioned to turning a song lyric to my reality?
"My life was crazy, remember MOMMA was begging me, Now am begging momma like please accept this 100 geez".
I be saying tho, swimming in Riches & wealth, you'd be.. pic.twitter.com/4yu5jSLrFW
This song slaps different today 💔. The lyrics are making so much sense, to think that I loved dancing to this song kanthi man's was pouring his heart out.— tlholohelo.m (@tlholohelo__mad) February 23, 2022
I really hope the news about Ricky Rick [Riky Rick] are false.
This shows that it's not all Glitz and Glamour.
Makhado. pic.twitter.com/YvElg10nvi
Riky Rick - Home, the lyrics make so much sense now.— 𝔖𝔲𝔞𝔳𝔢 (@Westsideting) February 23, 2022
Ricky Rick Makhado
With Riky Rick having openly spoken about his mental health struggles, Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele told TimesLIVE that the musician's death “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help.
“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.”
For help, call Sadag's suicide helpline 0800-567-567, Sadag helplines 0800-456-789 / 0800-21-22-23/ 0800-70-80-90 or SMS 31393 or www.sadag.org.