TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi reveals her next business venture to launch a body lotion

03 March 2022 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Makhadzi setto launch her own beauty line.
Makhadzi setto launch her own beauty line.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

Musician Makhadzi has revealed she's set to venture into the beauty industry by launching her own cosmetic range.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to Facebook to announce she is set to launch her own body lotion soon.

“Madova body lotion is now a big brand that will be available in different big brands stores. I mean my own lotion, owned by one and only queen of Venda and Africa.” she wrote.

ZIYAKHALA MANJE!🔥🔥🔥🔥 MAVODA BODY LOTION IS NOW A BIG BRAND THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE in different BIG BRANDS STORES . ...

Posted by Makhadzi on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE her cosmetic range, under the moniker Madova would consist of body lotion, petroleum jelly and lip gloss.

“Mavoda is a lotion suitable for the whole family with mango extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil. Contains ingredients that cause deep hydration, smoothen and soften the skin for more than 24 hours after application. The skin has a lather touch. Suitable for normal and dry skin.” she says.

“Mavoda is bringing to the whole family’s skin. Fresh looking, Complete Care and Royalty feeling providing complete care for skin and gives you that royalty feeling.”

The Limpopo-born star is seemingly on a mission to build her empire, using her roots as her inspiration. 

Makhadzi launched her sneaker line Kokovha  in collaboration with Kicks late last year and said she had plans to launch sportswear too.

“These sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture. I did it with my mom next to me. What a moment for me. History was made ... .

“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality,” 

Launch date is still ye to be announced.

WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib

Makhadzi claimed she bought the mansion cash and does not owe anyone.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘Look at God’ — Makhadzi’s new single trends at number 12 in the UAE

"Look at God opening new khadzinators in the United Arab Emirates."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Makhadzi gushes over support from Botswana ahead of one-woman show

"I also love how Botswana media is behind this show with out any hate but love," an excited Makhadzi shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Double win for Makhadzi as 'Ghanama' goes platinum & 'Kokovah' sneaker is finally launched

"Limpopo to the world."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize slams claim she has abandoned Sbahle Mpisane TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Riky Rick’s wife Bianca says goodbye: ‘Thank you for giving us all you ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...
Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal