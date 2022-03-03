Makhadzi reveals her next business venture to launch a body lotion

Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE her cosmetic range, under the moniker Madova would consist of body lotion, petroleum jelly and lip gloss.

“Mavoda is a lotion suitable for the whole family with mango extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil. Contains ingredients that cause deep hydration, smoothen and soften the skin for more than 24 hours after application. The skin has a lather touch. Suitable for normal and dry skin.” she says.

“Mavoda is bringing to the whole family’s skin. Fresh looking, Complete Care and Royalty feeling providing complete care for skin and gives you that royalty feeling.”

The Limpopo-born star is seemingly on a mission to build her empire, using her roots as her inspiration.

Makhadzi launched her sneaker line Kokovha in collaboration with Kicks late last year and said she had plans to launch sportswear too.

“These sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture. I did it with my mom next to me. What a moment for me. History was made ... .

“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality,”

Launch date is still ye to be announced.