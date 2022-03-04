TshisaLIVE

Somizi 'releases' himself from the pressure of keeping up appearances

04 March 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mohlongo says he is 'releasing' himself from attaching his worth to worldly things and people's opinions.
Somizi Mohlongo says he is 'releasing' himself from attaching his worth to worldly things and people's opinions.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Somizi says he is done attaching himself to worldly things and what people think of him.

Taking to Instagram inspired by two videos he has seen recently, he shared a clip opening up about suicide not being the answer.

After watching a video posted by @fentselite he said he related with the person who shared his personal story about suicide and his realisation that he did not have to die but his belief system that he had attached to himself did.

“I've also attached myself to 'what do you think of me, what if I lose my cars, my house, what if I'm broke again?' and I'm releasing myself from that. If something has to die today, it is not me; it is the belief system that I am because of all those things. Those things being cars, house, money, you, your opinion, your thoughts, what you think about me.

“I'm releasing myself from that prison. I'm detaching myself from that. What a beautiful thing.”

Watch the full video here:

The media personality and book author pleaded with people contemplating suicide to not do it.

“If you are thinking of suicide today and you are watching this, I plead with you to think the way I think. I'm speaking because also I do have suicidal thoughts, I've had suicidal thoughts, I've never attempted but I had thoughts because of all the s*it that's going on in my life.”

Since Mzansi caught wind of rapper Riky Rick's death, a lot more people have been opening up about their mental health and battle with depression.

Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said Riky Rick's death “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help.”

“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.”

For help, call Sadag's suicide helpline 0800-567-567, Sadag helplines 0800-456-789/0800-21-22-23/0800-70-80-90, SMS 31393 or visit www.sadag.org.

MORE:

‘My daily prayers keep me alive’ — TNS opens up about being suicidal

‘It’s not like someone wakes up and thinks about this. My life was never easy. I have suicidal thoughts. It’s not something that started now’
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — reports

Riky Rick reportedly reassured his wife and children of his love for them in his last moments.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘I was on the verge of committing suicide’: Dumi Mkokstad

"I can never judge anyone who ends up taking their lives because I know exactly what they’re facing."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | 'Covid won’t kill us but depression will' - Lvovo and other stars talk about depression

"How does my role model care more about what people think about him over allowing himself to be human?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘He banna, not today’ — Malema slams Nathi Mthethwa for ‘insensitive’ tweet on ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...