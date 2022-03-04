TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Umlando' star Toss assures fans he is doing well after fainting on stage

“I appreciate the love and positive energies that you are sending out to me.”

04 March 2022 - 11:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Toss said he fainted on stage due to fatigue and assured his fans he was doing well
Image: Instagram/ Toss

Umlando hitmaker Toss says he is doing well after he collapsed on stage.

In a clip posted on his Instagram on Wednesday the musician said he fainted due to fatigue.

Toss told his fans not to be concerned after a viral video of him fainting while performing on stage has been doing the rounds on the socials.

“I want to address what happened, I fainted on stage due to fatigue. I wanted to inform you that I am doing well. I saw a video that has been circulating on Twitter and I wanted to give you an update that I am OK and I appreciate the love and positive energies that you are sending out to me.

“I appreciate everything. I will come back stronger and I wanted to apologise to the promoter for what happened. I hope the show went well after I had left.”

It's no secret that artists barely have time to rest because of an influx of bookings. Sir Trill took  a decision to cancel bookings last year in the festive season.

He announced on Twitter that he was taking a break because of fatigue.

“I would like to apologise to the upcoming events and shows. I have been suffering from fatigue and it has got worse. We have been working all year non-stop. We forgot I need at least a bit of rest. I love you all, see you soon.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Toss for comment, but our attempts were unsuccessful. This article will be updated if new information becomes available.

