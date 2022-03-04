WATCH | 'Umlando' star Toss assures fans he is doing well after fainting on stage
“I appreciate the love and positive energies that you are sending out to me.”
Umlando hitmaker Toss says he is doing well after he collapsed on stage.
In a clip posted on his Instagram on Wednesday the musician said he fainted due to fatigue.
Toss told his fans not to be concerned after a viral video of him fainting while performing on stage has been doing the rounds on the socials.
“I want to address what happened, I fainted on stage due to fatigue. I wanted to inform you that I am doing well. I saw a video that has been circulating on Twitter and I wanted to give you an update that I am OK and I appreciate the love and positive energies that you are sending out to me.
“I appreciate everything. I will come back stronger and I wanted to apologise to the promoter for what happened. I hope the show went well after I had left.”
It's no secret that artists barely have time to rest because of an influx of bookings. Sir Trill took a decision to cancel bookings last year in the festive season.
He announced on Twitter that he was taking a break because of fatigue.
“I would like to apologise to the upcoming events and shows. I have been suffering from fatigue and it has got worse. We have been working all year non-stop. We forgot I need at least a bit of rest. I love you all, see you soon.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Toss for comment, but our attempts were unsuccessful. This article will be updated if new information becomes available.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.