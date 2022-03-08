Lerato Sengadi feels profound sense of loss: 'I’m now broken & hanging by a thread'
Feeling like she can't catch a break, popular publicist and HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has expressed the profound sense of loss the last few weeks have left her with.
Having just buried rapper Riky Rick last week, the news of DJ Dimplez's death left Lerato — and many others — simply overwhelmed her.
“I don’t have the capacity. I don’t have the bandwidth. I don’t have the strength. I don’t have anything more to give. I’m now broken and hanging on by a thread. This sh*t is unreal and so unfair,” Lerato shared.
The publicist, who was a close friend of Dimplez, admitted that she has been in a “perpetual state of grief and loss”, so much so that she struggled to remember how her life was before.
“I’ve been in a perpetual state of grief and loss for so long that I can’t even remember what my life without grief was like. Dimples waka. I refuse to believe it. I even sent u a WhatsApp waiting for u to come online and respond to me quick like you always did! No ways guys! We are being punished. We are living the kind of life where we are always waiting to hear who’s next. I love you Tumi ... forever,” she wrote in a caption of a picture with both Riky Rick and Dimplez.
Her IG comment section was filled with people that felt the same sense of loss, with many saying they haven't been able to rid themselves of the pain that comes with writing #RIP every week.
“It’s always the good ones that leave us and that’s why I believe that death is only a bad thing for those that are left behind. It must be beautiful on the other side. Every day that goes by is a day closer to us seeing our loved ones again,” said Simz Ngema.
Dimplez's last Instagram post was on Friday when he went to celebrate the life of his friend Riky Rick.
Watch footage from the memorial below:
Celebrities and fans gathered at Wanderers Stadium to pay tribute to SA rapper Riky Rick on March 4. The rap star committed suicide at the age of 34 in February. He was laid to rest on March 1. Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.