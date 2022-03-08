Lerato Sengadi feels profound sense of loss: 'I’m now broken & hanging by a thread'

Feeling like she can't catch a break, popular publicist and HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has expressed the profound sense of loss the last few weeks have left her with.

Having just buried rapper Riky Rick last week, the news of DJ Dimplez's death left Lerato — and many others — simply overwhelmed her.

“I don’t have the capacity. I don’t have the bandwidth. I don’t have the strength. I don’t have anything more to give. I’m now broken and hanging on by a thread. This sh*t is unreal and so unfair,” Lerato shared.

The publicist, who was a close friend of Dimplez, admitted that she has been in a “perpetual state of grief and loss”, so much so that she struggled to remember how her life was before.

“I’ve been in a perpetual state of grief and loss for so long that I can’t even remember what my life without grief was like. Dimples waka. I refuse to believe it. I even sent u a WhatsApp waiting for u to come online and respond to me quick like you always did! No ways guys! We are being punished. We are living the kind of life where we are always waiting to hear who’s next. I love you Tumi ... forever,” she wrote in a caption of a picture with both Riky Rick and Dimplez.