Phelo Bala on living with depression: ‘I thought I wouldn’t see another year’

Singer Phelo Bala opened up on his birthday about living with severe depression since he was 16.

Taking to Instagram recently, he shared a picture of himself on his 31st birthday and said he had lots to be grateful for.

“So many times I thought I wouldn't see another year. So many times I wished I didn't. Living with severe depression since I was 16 and somehow I'm still standing and fighting my way through this thing called life.”

“I'm learning to love myself and be kinder to myself. Though I have many reasons not to celebrate, I have so much more to be grateful for. I guess God is not through with me yet. Happy 31st birthday to me.”