Phelo Bala on living with depression: ‘I thought I wouldn’t see another year’
‘I guess God is not through with me yet’
Singer Phelo Bala opened up on his birthday about living with severe depression since he was 16.
Taking to Instagram recently, he shared a picture of himself on his 31st birthday and said he had lots to be grateful for.
“So many times I thought I wouldn't see another year. So many times I wished I didn't. Living with severe depression since I was 16 and somehow I'm still standing and fighting my way through this thing called life.”
“I'm learning to love myself and be kinder to myself. Though I have many reasons not to celebrate, I have so much more to be grateful for. I guess God is not through with me yet. Happy 31st birthday to me.”
Mzansi celebs are becoming more open about their mental health in the hopes of destigmatising depression and anxiety.
Last year some of SA’s most famous faces joined discussions on mental health, sharing their battles with anxiety and depression.
They retweeted a tweep who started the conversation about how they managed their depression. After this hundreds jumped on board to fight against the stigmas surrounding mental health issues and shared their stories.
“Thank you for sharing. I am Melanie Bala and I've suffered from depression and postnatal depression. I take medication for my anxiety when it flares up. Let's destigmatise,” tweeted Melanie.
“Thanks for sharing. My name is Lalla Hirayama. I struggle with panic and anxiety disorder, depression and have gone through three suicidal phases in my life. I have worked with my psychologist for eight years and a psychiatrist. I’m now on medication to help. Let’s destigmatise,” said Lalla.
