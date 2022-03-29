'I'm shook' — Donald has a female 'stalker'

Singer Donald says he fears for his safety after a female “stalker” made a point of attending almost all his gigs in the Mbombela area in Mpumalanga and insists on having one-on-one conversations with him.

The singer shared his experience on Twitter this week and said he is considering tightening his security.

“There’s a lady who’s been following me at every gig I do in the Mbombela area, she finds her way into the VIP and forces to have a one-on-one conversation with me. I’m honestly starting to feel unsafe. I checked her page out now and I’m shook,” he tweeted.