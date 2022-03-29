×

TshisaLIVE

'I'm shook' — Donald has a female 'stalker'

29 March 2022 - 12:00
Singer Donald opened up about a 'stalker' who has been attending all his gigs around Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.
Image: Insagram/ Donald

Singer Donald says he fears for his safety after a female “stalker” made a point of attending almost all his gigs in the Mbombela area in Mpumalanga and insists on having one-on-one conversations with him.

The singer shared his experience on Twitter this week and said he is considering tightening his security.

There’s a lady who’s been following me at every gig I do in the Mbombela area, she finds her way into the VIP and forces to have a one-on-one conversation with me. I’m honestly starting to feel unsafe. I checked her page out now and I’m shook,” he tweeted.

Though the singer did not share more details about the woman and did not disclose what he found on her social media pages, his initial tweet was met with concern from fans.

One fan advised the singer to take up the issue with authorities in the area.

Some claimed he was not at risk because he is a man, while others said he was at as much risk as any other person. 

Donald said he did not want to make it difficult to interact with his fans, but he had to look after his own safety.

