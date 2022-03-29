'I'm shook' — Donald has a female 'stalker'
Singer Donald says he fears for his safety after a female “stalker” made a point of attending almost all his gigs in the Mbombela area in Mpumalanga and insists on having one-on-one conversations with him.
The singer shared his experience on Twitter this week and said he is considering tightening his security.
“There’s a lady who’s been following me at every gig I do in the Mbombela area, she finds her way into the VIP and forces to have a one-on-one conversation with me. I’m honestly starting to feel unsafe. I checked her page out now and I’m shook,” he tweeted.
There’s a lady who’s been following me at every gig I do in the Nelspruit area, she finds her way into the VIP 😭 brings presents and forces to have a 1 on 1 conversation with me.. I’m honestly starting to feel unsafe..I checked her page out now and I’m shook— #DonaldDreams (@DonaldInDenial) March 28, 2022
Though the singer did not share more details about the woman and did not disclose what he found on her social media pages, his initial tweet was met with concern from fans.
One fan advised the singer to take up the issue with authorities in the area.
Some claimed he was not at risk because he is a man, while others said he was at as much risk as any other person.
Donald said he did not want to make it difficult to interact with his fans, but he had to look after his own safety.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
I really don’t know what to do with this situation 🤦🏽♂️— #DonaldDreams (@DonaldInDenial) March 28, 2022
I love my fans so much and I prefer to be easily approachable in public, but what this lady is doing is breaking my heart because I have to tighten my security now.. 😭😭😭😭😭— #DonaldDreams (@DonaldInDenial) March 28, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.