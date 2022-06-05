Rolls Royce, hot dress & glam dinner! Inside Kefilwe Mabote’s welcome home soirée

Fresh from living it up at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France, influencer and fashion stylist Kefilwe Mabote came home to a surprise dinner organised in her honour by her tribe.

Looking stunning in a glamorous, white princess gown by Veil Bridal Couture, the author felt like the star her people see her as. She explained that she arrived home to find there was an invitation for her to channel her inner “Anna Wintour” as a guest of honour at a fancy dinner organised by Dadas Motorland.

She was driven to the venue in a Rolls-Royce and certainly looked the part as the paparazzi took piles of pictures when she stepped out serving leg and flawlessness.

Her guests included reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn " Mam'Mkhize" Mkhize.

