TshisaLIVE

Rolls Royce, hot dress & glam dinner! Inside Kefilwe Mabote’s welcome home soirée

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
05 June 2022 - 08:00
Kefilwe Mabote is grateful for her tribe.
Kefilwe Mabote is grateful for her tribe.
Image: INSTAGRAM

Fresh from living it up at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France, influencer and fashion stylist Kefilwe Mabote came home to a surprise dinner organised in her honour by her tribe.

Looking stunning in a glamorous, white princess gown by Veil Bridal Couture, the author felt like the star her people see her as. She explained that she arrived home to find there was an invitation for her to channel her inner “Anna Wintour” as a guest of honour at a fancy dinner organised by Dadas Motorland.

She was driven to the venue in a Rolls-Royce and certainly looked the part as the paparazzi took piles of pictures when she stepped out serving leg and flawlessness.

Her guests included reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn " Mam'Mkhize" Mkhize.

Check out some of the snaps from the event below.

Kefilwe expressed her gratitude for the love and support she is surrounded by and made sure they knew how much she cherishes them.

Just when you think you understand what love and support is, God blesses you with people who outdo that meaning. Thank you to my people for throwing me a such a beautiful welcome home surprise party! I’ll cherish this one forever. Thank you for the wonderful surprise,” Kefilwe said.

Watch the video from the intimate do below:

