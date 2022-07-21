×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fans finally get a peek at Faith Nketsi's 'wedding' as 'Have Faith' returns

21 July 2022 - 11:30
Season 4 of reality TV star Faith Nketsi's show is set to air on August 15.
Image: MTV

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi can't wait for fans of her show to see how much she has grown.

The wait for Have Faith's season 4 premier is almost over — it's set to debut on MTV Base on August 15.

On Instagram, the star shared its trailer, and judging by the snapshot, viewers are going to have a front-row seat into the preparations for that private “wedding” ceremony between Faith and her husband Nzuzo Njilo, the one that shook timelines earlier this year.

“I’m so proud that we’ve made 4 season consecutively. I couldn’t be more proud. From season 1 Faith to season 4, Faith has come with so much growth and I can’t wait for you guys to witness that. None of this would’ve been possible without your support and views as we rise together,” she wrote.

It's been taxing for Faith to allow more and more people into her private life. Speaking to TshisaLIVE before season 3 aired, she said she finally felt like she'd developed the thick skin necessary to be herself without fear.

“So in season 1 I did not understand what was going on, I was still scared [and] I was shy. Season 2 I started loosening up and I was thinking of other people. Season three I  honestly could not be bothered and I feel like myself and the audience, we're like sitting in the dining room together.”

'I love this man with all my heart’ — Faith Nketsi gushes over her hubby

"I literally get so excited to see him when he comes back home from work.".
