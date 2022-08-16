Metro FM radio host Tbo Touch has shaded some of the tributes to late TKZee star Magesh, claiming that social media has changed our moral compass.
Magesh died on Monday morning after suffering an epileptic seizure. His family have requested privacy to mourn his passing.
As South Africans flooded social media with tributes to the star, Touch sparked a debate on appropriate tributes.
Touch had earlier taken to social media himself, posting a picture of Magesh alongside the caption: “May you rest in peace, mfana.”
He questioned whether it was appropriate to post a tribute picture of yourself with the person who has passed on.
“Do we still emotionally allow the moment to first play itself out before we go to social media? I have pictures with Magesh but I feel like maybe [the moment to post them is] not now,” he said on his radio show.
“I feel like we are so quick to want to show proximity with the deceased. Some of the pictures weren't even appropriate. I see people posting pictures of themselves with Magesh at a party. We are not even there yet. We are still allowing it to sink in”.
Touch added that social media has altered the way we mourn and see life.
“I think social media has changed our moral compass.”
'Social media has changed our moral compass' — Tbo Touch weighs in on Magesh tributes
Image: Masi Losi
Actor Zola Hashatsi said he “cried like a baby” when he heard of the star's passing.
“How dare you do this to us? Do you mean TKZee is without a T now? I am literally in tears now,” he wrote.
Chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture Beauty Dlulane said Magesh played an integral part in the music industry.
“Together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo [of the TKZee fame] they [made] the kwaito genre enjoyable to all, young and old. We are losing a member of the legendary generation of kwaito musicians.
“The country has lost a talent at a point where kwaito needed resuscitation and appeal. Magesh and his group will always be on our hearts for the lyrical content, stage appeal and generally good music,” she said.
