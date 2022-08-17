×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fights with mom-in-law and raising Sponge — Mampintsha and Babes’ reality show back for season 2

17 August 2022 - 13:00 By TshisaLIVE
'Uthando Lodumo' is returning for a dramatic season 2.
Image: Unsizi Media (UMEDIA)

Fans of Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane and her husband, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, will get a front-row seat into the lives of the controversial couple's family woes and joyful milestones with season two of their reality show Uthando Lodumo.

The couple announced their reality show's comeback on Tuesday with a trailer that seemed to tease fans about the heated drama between Babes and Mampintsha's mother and how the couple are getting along since they said "I do".

In season one we saw the couple concluding their lobola negotiations, celebrating their star-studded wedding and anticipating the birth of their first child, affectionately known as “Sponge”.

According to a statement from Showmax, the new season will show what life has been like for the couple, drawing the curtain back to reveal the story behind the most contentious headlines of the past year while also showing how the couple’s careers are evolving.

In the exclusive trailer, Mampintsha is seen attempting to mend fences between his wife and his mother. It’s up to Mampintsha to have the difficult conversations and try to get his family to understand why Babes is putting up a fight about giving people access to her son.

“It doesn’t sit well with me when our families are fighting each other,” says Mampintsha.

This is the kind of mamezala drama that has Babes calling for Mampintsha to “be a man” and make a decision that could either estrange his wife or further alienate his mother. 

Uthando Lodumo  will be available every Thursday from September 1.

Watch the trailer below:

