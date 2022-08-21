×

'I had such a fantastic time' — Boity on her performance at Miss SA

'It also felt so damn good to be back on stage'

21 August 2022 - 12:00
Boity said she had a fantastic time creating the song and being on stage felt 'damn good'.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Rapper Boity Thulo says she is honoured to have been the opening act at Miss SA 2022.

She set the audience alight when she performed at the pageant last weekend, and shared a clip on Instagram of her on stage.

“What a privilege to have had the honour of being the opening act for Miss SA 2022. I had such a fantastic time, from creating the song with the team to finally performing it with my fellow queens! It also felt so damn good to be back on stage,” she posted.

Her followers gave her performance at the event a thumbs-up.

“Me watching before seeing your name, thinking it's Nicki Minaj, and your face shows up and am like; 'damn, you killed this. You're the excellence,'” said one follower.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in July, the rapper and media personality said she was slowly returning to her rap game.

“It was intentional [the break], because even when I started doing music, I didn't do it with the intention of it being the one thing I'm going to do. For most people, it's their thing — it's like their bread and butter.

"For me, this is my thing and people love it, but I entered it already, being an entrepreneur and already being a multifaceted person. So I'm still treating it that way and that just works for me, so I'm returning to it now.”

Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri was crowned at Sun International’s SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.

The 23-year-old from Gavaza village in Tzaneen, Limpopo, said her achievement is proof that anything is possible.

“I feel ecstatic, but I think I'm still going to process everything. Everything is just happening so fast, but I'm really happy, because I know how much it means to my people back at home and for myself,” she told TshisaLIVE.

