Friends detail the Botswana car accident trial that 'changed' Magesh's life forever

Friends and family who were gathered at Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's memorial were honest in sharing the moments they had with him, including how he dealt with the aftermath of a car accident that left one woman dead in Botswana.

The TKZee member was involved in a car accident in Botswana in 2001 that left businesswoman Maria Monyatsi dead. He was acquitted of reckless and negligent driving, and culpable homicide in 2007.

Mncedisi Mpofu, who worked with the musician and was his friend, opened up about the tragic car accident, saying it was a scary time because they didn't think Magesh would survive it.

“Gesh was in an accident in 2001, it was his 21st birthday, and we were not sure if he was gonna make it. I spent a lot of time with Gesh, the seven years he spent awaiting trial was a very stressful time for Gesh, but he went through it like a soldier, I think more people were scared for him, but he went through it. So fast forward, Botswana sends about five lawyers in Randburg court and myself and Gesh that night we partied then went straight to court and we found Tokollo’s father and he looked at us — if you know his dad you know that look he gives.”

Mcedisi said though Magesh was acquitted, he could never shake it off.

Zisuliwe Maisela said life and friendship between him and Magesh was never the same after the Botswana tragedy.

“Our conversations became a bit meaningless, when I asked you what was eating you, you would always find a way to change the subject. The funny thing is you had similar father issues like I did, when you eventually beat the case in Botswana. I thought yep, now my friend is back and would be back stronger than ever, but that would never happen.”