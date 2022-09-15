HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi remembers the late star on his birthday
Renowned publicist and HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi took a trip down memory lane of her days with the late rapper in celebration of his birthday.
Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo was 38 years old when he died in October 2018.
Lerato took to her Instagram timeline reminiscing about HHP's first BET Africa Cypher.
“I have always been in awe watching Motho create something outta nothing ... creating moods outta words... Creating music outta silence... listening to him freestyle was always a treat cos, well, he could actually freestyle.
“This particular day all he needed from me was to make him look good. Which I f**ken killed, head to toe baby! He killed his freestyle then we went home to watch Amazing Race. Happy Birthday wena San! Wena Bosso! Wena Legende. Wena Kgosi. Wena Prototype. Wena Motho. I know u skeemile Mawe & diyawa blind (as it always did) Lerato ha le fele” she wrote.
In celebration of the rapper's birthday in 2021, Lerato released a single by HHP featuring amapiano star Focalistic, called Nkaofa, which derives from a freestyle he did on DJ Fresh's breakfast show on Metro FM.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lerato said her aim was to preserve HHP's legacy.
“Being the custodian of his legacy means that it will always be treated with the dignity it deserves. Jabba and I were together for 10 years and married for three so I know him well and I'm very equipped to keep his legacy alive for as long as I'm alive.”