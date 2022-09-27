Kayise Ngqula has opened up about dealing with grief after losing her husband Farai Sibanda.
The media personality lost her husband in a car accident on 22 June 2019.
Kayise shared a snippet on Instagram on Monday of her upcoming emotional episode of SABC2's Motswako, speaking of how she's learnt to deal with her grief.
“Wounded but not broken is what I like to call my experience with loss and grief. It is a part my journey that I now get to tell with the utmost sense of assurance of passion with purpose. What the telling of my story has yielded for many women like me and myself is one I can never thank God enough for. This is the WORK that only He could assign me to.” she wrote.
“I remain in awe of the God in me. That grace has brought me this far and each time I am asked to speak of my experience of grief and loss, I speak from a place that only He dwells in.”
'Wounded but not broken' — Kayise Ngqula opens up about dealing with grief
Image: Instagram/ Kayise Ngqula
Kayise Ngqula has opened up about dealing with grief after losing her husband Farai Sibanda.
The media personality lost her husband in a car accident on 22 June 2019.
Kayise shared a snippet on Instagram on Monday of her upcoming emotional episode of SABC2's Motswako, speaking of how she's learnt to deal with her grief.
“Wounded but not broken is what I like to call my experience with loss and grief. It is a part my journey that I now get to tell with the utmost sense of assurance of passion with purpose. What the telling of my story has yielded for many women like me and myself is one I can never thank God enough for. This is the WORK that only He could assign me to.” she wrote.
“I remain in awe of the God in me. That grace has brought me this far and each time I am asked to speak of my experience of grief and loss, I speak from a place that only He dwells in.”
This is not the first time Kayise has spoken out about her loss.
Reflecting two years after the accident which left her in critical condition, she shared a video of her recovering speaking of how her life had changed.
“Never forget ... even during your darkest moments God still had a plan for you to shine. 16 June 2019 my life changed forever ... I’m just here to remind you that I’m a living testimony of His goodness!!”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Kayise Ngqula reflects on two years since losing her hubby in fatal car crash
Kayise Ngqula on her debut on 'Isono'
Kayise Ngqula: I think I’ve met my next husband
TV presenter Kayise Ngqula emotional on son's first day at school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos