‘I think he really blessed me’ — AKA grateful for Nasty C collaboration

29 September 2022 - 15:30
AKA said the time for competitiveness was over.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA recently released a song called Lemons/Lemonade, where he featured Nasty C. Describing their collaboration, AKA said it was all about artistry between him and the young rapper and nothing competitive.

Speaking on a recent interview on a podcast called The Episode, he said the song was about them being comfortable with being where they are in their musical careers.

“For me it's not about, you know his verse is fantastic, but for me it's not really about that competitiveness any more, especially on a song like that, it's really about making the best art for the fans, and I think he really blessed me and I’m really thankful for that,” said AKA.

“For me it's about vibes right now in my career. I’m making music from a perspective of, I want to make music that I can ride around and listen to in the future,” he added.

Watch video below 

AKA has been on a reflective vibe recently. He sat down on the The Sobering Podcast to discuss his old beef with Cassper.

When he was asked if he would bury the hatchet with Cassper, he said: “I don’t hate him. I don’t have any feelings any more. They’re all gone, like butterflies, and I have put different feelings inside myself; feelings of gratitude for even just being alive.” 

“I'm just happy. Where I was two years ago to where I’m sitting now, you guys don’t know what I have been through and what I’m still going through. That stuff is the real sh*t that requires my attention and my feelings.”

