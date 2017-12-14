The candidate elected at the ANC's national conference should not be linked to a shift in policy‚ the party's economic transformation subcommittee chairman‚ Enoch Godongwana‚ said on Thursday.

He said the party was at pains to delink the two.

Godongwana was briefing financial reporters ahead of the national conference due to keen interest in it from the local business community and international investors.

He was speaking as leaders remained locked in a special national executive committee meeting‚ over last minute preparations for the 54th national conference kicking off on Saturday.

Godongwana's comments on policy being linked to leadership come despite the different factions - those supporting deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - having different ideas when it comes to economic transformation policies.