Yes, but what does Ramaphosa's land announcement really mean?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's late night statement has provided certainty. But it also contained within it an uncertainty.

The certainty is that the ANC in Parliament will propose constitutional amendments on the expropriation of land without compensation.

Ramaphosa said: "The ANC will, through the parliamentary process, finalise a proposed amendment to the Constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected."

On the face of it, this sets the stage for the elimination of property rights when it comes to land, a momentous decision which may have major economic consequences.

Or not. Because the statement remained uncertain on under exactly which conditions expropriation might take place.

There will certainly be an amendment, but what exactly will it say?