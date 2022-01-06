JONATHAN JANSEN | Beware the perpetually happy — and happy new year!

The truth is, s/he is known to be depressed, chronically sad and generally miserable. The hype is a joke, not real happiness at all. I should know having seen him/her in so many down moments over the years.

Then there is this thing called mindfulness, a cute word that has launched a few coaching careers in recent times. It means being conscious of others, their needs and situations.

So, if you show yourself on a cruise boat the one day, under a gorgeous beach umbrella with a tequila the next, and forever in a swimsuit surrounded by six-packs and golden globes, let me ask you this: have you considered those without the means to buy such public displays of happiness deluxe (PDHD)? Are you mindful, in other words, or mindless?

The festive season is, for many, a period in which they struggle with their own sense of self, especially as they witness the excesses of others.

A friend, who is a senior academic administrator at Nelson Mandela University, shared this on social media the other day when I first mentioned this new variant disease, PDHD: “This is what I constantly tell my socially anxious teen who feels like she’s missing out on so much compared to her peers. Most people only post the rosy ‘perfections’ of their lives and not the ‘real’ ups and downs we all experience.”

That’s the point: our lives are not like those pictures.