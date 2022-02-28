God and illness: For some South Africans there’s more to healing than medicine

For many people, familiarity breeds trust. Hospitals and clinics can be places of mistrust or uncertainty, in part because they are outside people’s daily lives. Instead, people around the world may place more trust in prayer, worship and other forms of religious practice and healing when facing physical or mental distress.

Anthropologists have long explained that biomedicine faults on trust because of its focus on fixing bodies as opposed to caring for whole people. This is partly because in many cultures health is perceived as a state of equilibrium. Fixing a part of the body does not necessarily restore balance as the patient perceives it.

It is not uncommon for people to believe that the cause of their illnesses is a result of curses or punishment from a deity or witchcraft.

Individuals may also prefer care from non-medical providers who are part of their culture, speak their language and understand the social issues related to their illnesses. Thus, many people trust cures that are socially or spiritually linked, such as traditional herbs, incantation, prayers, or soothsaying.

Some South Africans have rejected biomedicine because of historical aggressions from clinics and mistrust of clinical care. This includes discrimination under apartheid as well as persistent systemic failures, such as long waiting times, drug stockouts, inadequate equipment and poor doctor-patient relationships.