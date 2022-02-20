Global Covid-19 war brews as vaccine giants accused of putting profits before public health

This week, mRNA vaccine manufacturer Moderna received a letter from 64 groups including Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders demanding the withdrawal of patent applications in SA and calling on the company to give technical assistance to the WHO hub.

Fatima Hassan, head of the Health Justice Initiative — one of the signatories — said: “Moderna has not shared IP, tech and knowledge in the middle of a pandemic, and they are currently in a dispute with the US because a public investment was made towards it so it’s not even their IP alone.”

Reuters reported that Moderna confirmed it had filed for patents in SA and elsewhere but denied it would hamper vaccine access in Africa. Spokesperson Colleen Hussey reiterated the company’s October 2020 pledge not to enforce Covid-related patents during the pandemic.

The BMJ pointed a finger at Pfizer after studying documents which showed BioNTech, the company’s partner in the vaccine that has been rolled out in SA, had undermined the hub and opted for the container model instead.