×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Dear Eskom, one day striking workers will be the least of your problems

I wouldn't like to be in your shoes as management, you are loathed to the utmost

05 July 2022 - 08:43 By Paula Marais
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter.
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Dear Eskom 

As I sit here and type this letter just after the electricity has come back on, I think of the days when I would laugh at the idea of load-shedding. I try to explain to family and friends abroad what load-shedding is and they just cannot grasp it.

I've also realised the mental, economical and even physical harm it has caused us due to car accidents at night, loss of jobs and even home attacks as alarm batteries can only stay on for a certain amount of time.

I wouldn't like to be in your shoes as management, you are loathed to the utmost.

My problem is the salaries you, as executives, get. We know you most likely don't sit with load-shedding, as your homes are probably fitted with the latest and best devices to keep your lights on.

You know where the sabotage is yet you don't hire security companies to protect the infrastructure. People are working from home and not all of us have huge amounts to spend to get backup power.

You now want to increase your prices when people are already struggling to make ends meet. There will come a day when you won't have to face striking workers, but the people of SA.

Eskom has taken a lot from the SA people.

Paula Marais

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE

LETTER | Power cuts affect us all

It's not true that load-shedding is only applied in black areas
Ideas
4 days ago

LETTER | Ten-year ban for striking, that should fix SA

When airline workers in the US downed tools, the government took swift action — and SA should too.
Ideas
4 days ago

LETTER | Busisiwe Mkhwebane has forgotten what her responsibilities are

We are also watching the National Prosecuting Authority on how it will follow Zondo's recommendations.
Ideas
1 week ago

LETTER | Pay the unemployed to keep the streets clean

Municipalities must empower people while they seek employment
Ideas
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths