LETTER | Dear Eskom, one day striking workers will be the least of your problems

Dear Eskom

As I sit here and type this letter just after the electricity has come back on, I think of the days when I would laugh at the idea of load-shedding. I try to explain to family and friends abroad what load-shedding is and they just cannot grasp it.

I've also realised the mental, economical and even physical harm it has caused us due to car accidents at night, loss of jobs and even home attacks as alarm batteries can only stay on for a certain amount of time.

I wouldn't like to be in your shoes as management, you are loathed to the utmost.

My problem is the salaries you, as executives, get. We know you most likely don't sit with load-shedding, as your homes are probably fitted with the latest and best devices to keep your lights on.

You know where the sabotage is yet you don't hire security companies to protect the infrastructure. People are working from home and not all of us have huge amounts to spend to get backup power.

You now want to increase your prices when people are already struggling to make ends meet. There will come a day when you won't have to face striking workers, but the people of SA.

Eskom has taken a lot from the SA people.

Paula Marais

