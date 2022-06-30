LETTER | Ten-year ban for striking, that should fix SA

As a former broadcast journalist based in Washington DC, I was present when the US traffic controllers went on strike, paralysing the entire country's airlines.

President Ronald Reagan’s response was swift. He fired all striking air traffic controllers and banned them from working in that job for 10 years. The US Air Force took over, and flights resumed within 24 hours. The 10-year ban remained and the strikers had to seek new jobs. Many of them became taxi drivers.

I think the SA government should seriously consider a similar response.

Andrew Stephen

Washington

