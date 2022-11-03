Ideas

LETTER | Temba Bavuma unable to lead Proteas

Captain should go back to the nets until he regains form

03 November 2022 - 10:35
SA captain Temba Bavuma is unable to fulfil his mandate, says the writer. File photo.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has not impressed, leaving South African cricket fans questioning whether he should be in the team.

Sadly, politics and sport in this country are linked by a solid umbilical cord. I suspect Bavuma's teammates and cricket fans all know he is unable to fulfil his mandate.

Calls for him to be replaced will be deemed racist, but his dismal record speaks for itself — 85 runs from 10 innings.

Let's do away with race and seek a winning combination. It's time Bavuma went back to the nets until he regains form.

Peter Bachtis 

Benoni

