LETTER | John Hlophe needs help

Western Cape judge president should have to do community service in a Jesuit monastery where the vow of silence must be upheld at all times

29 November 2022 - 14:21
Judge John Hlophe should do community service in a monastery where a vow of silence must be upheld at all times, says the writer. File photo.
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is, after all, a human being venting his frustrations by telling a Cape Town advocate he should tell his client to f**k off.

This is not what civilised society expects from a man in such an elevated position. In addition to using the “f-word”, the judge [allegedly] called [his deputy], Patricia Goliath, a “piece of “sh*t”. This is scandalous.

Clearly, the judge requires anger management to assist him in curbing his desire to tell all those who upset him to f**k off. This is unbecoming of a man who should be a paragon of decorum, displaying self-control at all times.

Hlophe should have to do community service in a local Jesuit monastery, where the vow of silence must be upheld at all times. No more anger, no more swearing, allowing his soul to commune with calm and goodness.

Peter Bachtis

Lakefield, Benoni 

