LETTER | Show Janusz Waluś sympathy

I was impressed by the mercy and forgiveness of the population after decades of oppression by the Nationalist government and before them the United Party. Former president Nelson Mandela led this atmosphere of grace.
Now the lunatic fringe bays for the blood of a man who has paid for his sins and apologised repeatedly for the political murder of Chris Hani, led by his widow who seeks as much public exposure as she can milk. Others follow her meekly, like the minister of justice. Is there no such thing as a presidential pardon?
Show some sympathy to a dying man who was stabbed days before his release on parole.
Remember the murder of innocent people in St James church in Cape Town? That perpetrator is free and is a senior police officer. Where is the justice and fair play?
Ron Claassens
