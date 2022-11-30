Ideas

LETTER | Limpho Hani has every right to be outraged

Janusz Waluś must be dead inside after languishing in a prison cell for so long

30 November 2022 - 12:14
The writer says Chris Hani’s widow Limpho is well within her rights to be outraged at the imminent release of her husband's killer. File photo.
The writer says Chris Hani’s widow Limpho is well within her rights to be outraged at the imminent release of her husband's killer. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Limpho Hani is well within her rights to be outraged at the imminent release of Janusz Waluś. Her family’s life was turned upside down at a time when they should have been rejoicing.

Whatever motivation pushed Clive Derby-Lewis and Waluś to contemplate and execute their plan defies belief. What were they thinking?

Derby-Lewis is dead, and I suppose Waluś must be dead inside his body and mind after languishing in a prison cell for almost three decades.

If things were different, both would have faced the gallows many years ago. Their actions destroyed a family and almost caused a racial war, but somehow cool heads prevailed.

Waluś must immediately be deported and hopefully the Hani family will find closure and peace.

The Hani legacy lives on.

Peter Bachtis

Lakefield, Benoni 

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Temba Bavuma unable to lead Proteas

The captain should go back to the nets until he regains form.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

LETTER | The taxi industry is accountable to no-one

On October 7, I was at the scene of an accident in which an elderly woman, a mother and possibly a grandmother, was killed on Main Road in Wynberg, ...
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | Brian Molefe deserves the train of consequences headed his way

The looting of Transnet by Molefe and his gang has exerted a very high toll on the lives of many individuals and businesses.
Ideas
2 months ago

LETTER | Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked

There is an African proverb that says, 'a visitor can never finish your food'. This should teach us how to treat visitors
Ideas
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Chris Hani monument vandalised South Africa
  2. Panyaza Lesufi says Janusz Waluś' parole is like killing Chris Hani twice Politics
  3. ‘When Waluś leaves prison he must find us outside and know we will never forget ... Politics
  4. Janusz Walus: ‘His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed’ South Africa
  5. Walus granted permanent residence to serve parole in SA South Africa

Most read

  1. LETTER | John Hlophe needs help Ideas
  2. Land reform in South Africa: 5 myths about farming debunked Ideas
  3. Sinoxolo's story of hope Ideas
  4. For the strange love of cars Ideas
  5. OPINION | We know Henri van Breda killed his family - but what made him do it? Ideas

Latest Videos

Government wages war on copper and metal theft
Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...