LETTER | Save KwaZulu-Natal

It's so bad that walking on the beaches is now considered risky

05 December 2022 - 09:21
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda goes for a swim at Durban's North Beach on Thursday to prove water quality is safe.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda goes for a swim at Durban's North Beach on Thursday to prove water quality is safe.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Have you invested in high-end holiday homes in KwaZulu-Natal's coastal areas? Well, this tsunami of poop — spilling over and affecting the Indian Ocean, the rivers and beaches — will no doubt put a serious dent in the values of properties.

It’s so bad that walking on the beaches is now considered risky.

There is no easy fix, even though the mayor of eThekwini is attempting to convince prospective holidaymakers that all is OK. It’s not OK, it’s an unmitigated disaster. Years of incompetence and mismanagement are translating into financial disaster for businesses and homeowners alike.

“Save KZN” should be the new mantra. The need to fix things is immediate and urgent.

Peter Bachtis

Lakefield, Benoni 

