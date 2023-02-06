Looking at the chaos in municipalities, I fear for the future.
Opposition parties are only interested in positions of power. Service delivery is certainly not what keeps them awake at night. What can we look forward to in the future?
I have lived in Kempton Park since 1996, and the city has never been in worse condition. Potholes the size of craters, and refuse collection the exception rather than the norm.
We have put out our bins daily for two weeks but every day we have to take the full bins back into our yards. We have to police our bins because they are stolen regularly.
The ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is all due to the DA in my city.
The future looks even bleaker than the hell we're experiencing.
Victoria Manzini
Kempton Park
LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery
ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is due to the DA
