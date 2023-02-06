Ideas

LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery

ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is due to the DA

06 February 2023 - 13:46
The writer says refuse has not been collected in Kempton Park for two weeks. Stock photo.
The writer says refuse has not been collected in Kempton Park for two weeks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/WITTHAYA PHONSAWAT

Looking at the chaos in municipalities, I fear for the future.

Opposition parties are only interested in positions of power. Service delivery is certainly not what keeps them awake at night. What can we look forward to in the future?

I have lived in Kempton Park since 1996, and the city has never been in worse condition. Potholes the size of craters, and refuse collection the exception rather than the norm.

We have put out our bins daily for two weeks but every day we have to take the full bins back into our yards. We have to police our bins because they are stolen regularly.

The ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is all due to the DA in my city.

The future looks even bleaker than the hell we're experiencing.

Victoria Manzini

Kempton Park

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Dear government, stop thinking we are stupid

Here are some of the things our readers think the government should focus on in 2023
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | Why is Cyril Ramaphosa not in jail?

If a normal citizen was embroiled in such a scandal, where do you think that citizen would be?
Ideas
2 months ago

LETTER | SA ‘a rudderless ship’

The latest presidential fiasco has shown there is no one within the ANC hierarchy capable of succeeding President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ideas
2 months ago

LETTER | Save KwaZulu-Natal

It’s so bad that walking on the beaches is now considered risky.
Ideas
2 months ago

LETTER | Show Janusz Waluś sympathy

Now the lunatic fringe bays for the blood of a man who has paid for his sins and apologised repeatedly for the political murder of Chris Hani, led by ...
Ideas
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Municipal chaos down to grasping politicians Opinion
  2. Action SA calls on Gauteng Cogta to intervene amid Ekurhuleni council ... Politics
  3. The Free State town where a Non-profit does the municipality's work News

Most read

  1. OPINION | To honestly answer your question Jonathan Jansen, yes I am better off ... Ideas
  2. LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery Ideas
  3. Stores slow to act on offensive T-shirts Ideas
  4. OPEN LETTER | Please can we get a cabinet able to drive effective fixes Ideas
  5. OPINION | We know Henri van Breda killed his family - but what made him do it? Ideas

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...