Novice or not, e-biking is a great way to experience the majestic Cederberg

Claire Keeton heads off on her first cycle tour of the Western Cape wilderness on a pedal assist electronic bike - and rides home a fan

"How much battery is left?" tour leader Richard Lord asked.



No, it's nothing to do with load shedding. He was addressing a cyclist getting off a neon-green electric bike in the Cederberg wilderness. Blue skies above, honey-coloured river below. The battery bar? Red...