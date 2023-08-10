AFI Joburg Fashion Week set to make a return

After a long hiatus from live shows at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, African Fashion International (AFI) is looking to wow new audiences as 2023 becomes its comeback year.
The Joburg Fashion Week returns for the first time since the pandemic and has been described by AFI founder Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as “bigger and better” than before.
“In the past few years, we have seen a growing interest in African fashion from around the world. This is due in part to the increasing visibility of African designers on the international stage. AFI Joburg Fashion Week is helping to fuel this interest, and we are confident that it will continue to grow in the years to come. We believe that this year's event will be even bigger and better than before, and we are sure that it will be a must-attend event for anyone who loves fashion,” she said.
Much like its maiden show in Cape Town that made its return in March this year, the Johannesburg shows will also extend their focus on art, music and a design expo. This will include a marketplace that allows attendees the opportunity to shop collections from designers who showcase on and off the runway.
The organisation recently called for designers to apply for entry into the show or expo.
AFI Joburg Fashion Week will take place from November 9-11 .
