Lifestyle

AFI Joburg Fashion Week set to make a return

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe says the Joburg leg of the fashion event will be “bigger and better”

10 August 2023 - 08:59 By Staff Writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Founder and Executive Chair of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe
Founder and Executive Chair of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe
Image: Supplied

After a long hiatus from live shows at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, African Fashion International (AFI) is looking to wow new audiences as 2023 becomes its comeback year.

The Joburg Fashion Week returns for the first time since the pandemic and has been described by AFI founder Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as “bigger and better” than before.

“In the past few years, we have seen a growing interest in African fashion from around the world. This is due in part to the increasing visibility of African designers on the international stage. AFI Joburg Fashion Week is helping to fuel this interest, and we are confident that it will continue to grow in the years to come. We believe that this year's event will be even bigger and better than before, and we are sure that it will be a must-attend event for anyone who loves fashion,” she said.

A model on the runway at Africa Fashion International's Cape Town Fashion Week.
A model on the runway at Africa Fashion International's Cape Town Fashion Week.
Image: AFI

Much like its maiden show in Cape Town that made its return in March this year, the Johannesburg shows will also extend their focus on art, music and a design expo. This will include a marketplace that allows attendees the opportunity to shop collections from designers who showcase on and off the runway.

The organisation recently called for designers to apply for entry into the show or expo.

AFI Joburg Fashion Week will take place from November 9-11 .

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Top 10 designers set to wave the SA flag high at Milan Fashion Week

Munkus, Floyd Avenue and more will take part in prestigious showcase.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Welcome to the school of Thebe Magugu

A look at the deeply symbolic work of Thebe Magugu and how he navigates the ups and downs of teaching the world about South Africa's past and present.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Elnino, Andze Tivani, Tshepi Vundla: Barbie's best and worst dressed

It's the African barbie showdown. See which dolls were the top Barbies and who was a broken Lego.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. AFI Joburg Fashion Week set to make a return Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | ‘Big fan’ Prince Harry gets group hug from Stellenbosch choir Lifestyle
  3. Could your sunscreen be contributing to beach erosion? Lifestyle
  4. ‘Sugar Man’ Sixto Rodriguez dies at age of 81 South Africa
  5. SA Tourism survey reveals women are top contributors to sector’s growth Lifestyle

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'