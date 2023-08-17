Sports minister Zizi Kodwa handed over the South African flag to the team ahead of its departure over the weekend.
“The handing over of the South African flag to our national teams is a symbolic moment, as it signifies all 60 million South Africans are behind our team. Do us proud Springboks, the whole nation is behind you,” said Kodwa.
“The Springboks come from all corners of the country, including Tsholomnqa, Boland, Bushbuckridge, Mangaung, Welkom and many other communities. This team represents the hopes and aspirations of our country. I wish the Boks all the best in the Rugby World Cup.”
Is it the Springboks or Springbox? Eskort’s billboard has people talking
Image: Screenshot
Eskort’s billboard campaign misspelling the South African rugby team’s name has sparked humour and widespread engagement online.
The 2023 Rugby World Cup is set to start on September 8, with the host nation, France, playing New Zealand in Paris.
The Springboks (or Springbox, if you may) will face Scotland on September 10.
In the celebratory mood, Eskort put up a billboard for the rugby team that read: “Go Springbox! Love Eskort,” with the South African flag.
