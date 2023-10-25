For close to 30 years (feel old?) Britney Spears has been a fixture of pop culture as one of the most wanted women on tabloid covers, in press interviews and for fandom autographs. While she is not new to biographies and documentaries about her life, the star's recently found freedom has seen her part ways with many of the people in her life and pen an official book about her life in her own words.
Sparing no details, The Woman in Me is set to give an inside look into Spears' life with a no-holds-barred approach. With this comes oodles of tea she has never shared before, with high-profile names attached to it. Don't believe me? Here's a look at some of the tidbits that will have you hooked on the hard and audio copies of the book.
5 things you need to know from Britney Spears’ new book
‘The Woman in Me’ sheds some light into the life of the pop princess
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
For close to 30 years (feel old?) Britney Spears has been a fixture of pop culture as one of the most wanted women on tabloid covers, in press interviews and for fandom autographs. While she is not new to biographies and documentaries about her life, the star's recently found freedom has seen her part ways with many of the people in her life and pen an official book about her life in her own words.
Sparing no details, The Woman in Me is set to give an inside look into Spears' life with a no-holds-barred approach. With this comes oodles of tea she has never shared before, with high-profile names attached to it. Don't believe me? Here's a look at some of the tidbits that will have you hooked on the hard and audio copies of the book.
1. GIMME COLIN FARRELL
Spears and Farrell met in 2003. While the entanglement was short-lived, even her die-hard fans were shocked to learn how intense Spears was about the Irish actor. The star shared they had a two-week “brawl” in one of their heated moments together.
“Brawl is the only word for it. We were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she said.
2. CRY ME A TIMBERLAKE
The Toxic singer has never been one to shy away from being candid about her feelings about her break-up with NSYNC frontman Justin Timberlake, even going so far as to insult the release of his chart-topper Cry Me A River.
Spears claimed Timberlake's actions towards her after the break-up were quite hurtful, especially following their aborted baby. This was especially tough for her as the pair had aborted a child to protect their careers.
A recent viral clip from The Woman in Me has seen fans gobsmacked by the news of Timberlake's disingenuous behaviour towards African-Americans. She specifically looked back to a moment when he was ignored by Pony singer Ginuwine.
“One day, J and I were in New York going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah fo shiz fo shiz, Genuine. What’s up homey.’”
3. UNTIL THE SISTERHOOD ENDS
While it's no secret Britney and her baby sister Jamie Lynn Spears have bad blood, one of the biggest shockers was Jamie Lynn punting for a talk show while her sister was on lithium. The Zoey 101 star is claimed to have done this after Britney returned from a mental health facility with the help of their father, who had control over Britney's health needs as per her conservatorship.
4. ME AGAINST RYAN GOSLING
Before stealing hearts in Barbie, Gosling had many cinemagoers wailing at his performance next to Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams in 2004's Notebook. But Time magazine reported Gosling's co-star was not always McAdams, but Spears who let go of the role. While Spears goes into more detail about her youth next to Gosling in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, she also shares she was glad McAdams got the role as Spears has a hard time breaking out of character.
“I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night,” she said of the role.
5. BIMBO SUMMIT
Pop culture fans will remember the infamous night Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were pictured partying. While the fateful night was mostly drama for Hilton and Lohan, who were in a feud, it would rope Spears in as an odd match for the group. A paparazzi picture with all of them crammed in a car would be dubbed “Bimbo Summit”, making it an iconic image of the 2000s celebrity party scene.
While Hilton has also reminisced about the night in her book Paris: The Memoir, Spears briefly makes mention of it with a few words about her experiences with Lohan. She does share fond words of Hilton, who she says was one of the kindest people she met at a time when she was struggling the most. Hilton was also present after Spears' hour-long marriage to her childhood friend Jason Alexander. She makes it very clear the partying “was never as wild as the press made it out to be”.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Britney Spears memoir says she had abortion while dating Justin Timberlake
‘I don’t know if she’d be alive’: Britney Spears’ dad defends conservatorship
Spat between Britney Spears, sons and ex-hubby turns ugly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos