Plascon announces its Colour Combination of the Year for 2024

In our collective need for calming and harmonious living spaces, we welcome Plascon's tranquil trio of aquatic hues for the year ahead.

25 October 2023 - 17:07 By Leana Schoeman
Plascon takes inspiration from nature's blue expanses for its Colour Combination of the year for 2024 with a selection of aquatic hues designed to alleviate stress and invigorate our spaces.
Image: Supplied

TRUE BLUE

Last year Plascon become the first paint company in South Africa to present a Colour Combination of the year featuring three colours instead of the usual single one. This carefully selected 60-30-10 colour ratio represents the industry standard approach where 60% of a room is painted in a dominant colour, 30% in a secondary tone and 10% in an accent colour — a concept that makes it easier for users to achieve a balanced look and feel within a space. 

Taking inspiration from the rejuvenating and restorative qualities of water, Plascon chose Caribbean Sea, a warm and vibrant turquoise with an invigorating green undertone as the main colour, accompanied by North Beach, a bold and saturated azure, and Aqua Pura, a paler blue highlight inspired by the sun's reflection on water to capture the full spectrum. When layered, this magnificent and harmonious trio of blues has been found to lighten the mood and alleviate stress within a space.

This vibrant warm turquoise of Crystal-clear Caribbean Sea (G7-A1-2) with a green undertone used on the cabinet, combined with Aqua Pura G7-C2-2 as a wall colour, brings a sense of energy and rejuvenation into any space.
Image: Supplied
North Beach B4-B1-1, a bold and vibrant blue combined with Aqua Pura G7-C2-2, is the perfect stress alleviating duo for any bedroom.
North Beach B4-B1-1, a bold and vibrant blue combined with Aqua Pura G7-C2-2, is the perfect stress alleviating duo for any bedroom.
Image: Supplied

After months of extensive research into the current outlook as we recover from the pandemic years and extreme climate changes, our collective need for calm and reassuring spaces is evident and therefore I think Plascon's tranquil trio of aquatic hues might just be the perfect antidote for a lighter and brighter year ahead.

 

For free advice on how to use the Plascon Colour Combination 2024, you can contact the Plascon Colour Advice team via email: ColourAdvice@kansaiplascon.co.za.

