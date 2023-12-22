Lifestyle

LISTEN | 'Zahara was a unique artist, like the flower she was' — industry colleague

22 December 2023 - 17:40
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Zahara's album 'Loliwe', released in 2011, became one of the fastest selling records in South African history. She died on December 11. File photo.
Zahara's album 'Loliwe', released in 2011, became one of the fastest selling records in South African history. She died on December 11. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Music Industry colleagues, family and friends gathered at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday for the memorial service of Bulelwa Mkutukana, the award-winning singer known as Zahara.

Zahara died on December 11, a few weeks after being admitted to hospital. 

Independent Record Companies of South Africa chair Stanley Khoza says Zahara was “a unique artist, like the flower she was”.

Listen here:

The funeral service will be held at the same venue on Saturday at 10am. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Memorial service for Zahara in East London

A memorial service is being held on Friday at the East London International Convention Centre for singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, who ...
News
7 hours ago

Zahara’s memorial and funeral service details announced

A memorial service for Zahara is being held on Friday at the East London International Convention Centre and the funeral service will be held at the ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'We've been robbed of something precious to us' — Zahara's sisters on the singer's death

"We had a lot of plans during her time in hospital and we really had hoped she was going to recover," Bandezwa Mkutukana told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Emotional scenes as Zahara's body arrives in East London

The body of the late award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, arrived in East London on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

‘I just wanted to be me’

Zahara’s meteoric talent lit the culture with blinding intensity, but all too briefly, writes Bongani Madondo.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

LISTEN | ‘I learnt my lesson’: Somizi on Zahara joke at the Samas

As fans and friends gather in Johannesburg to honour songbird Zahara, some fellow stars admitted 'we’ve been unkind to Zahara'.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa makes top 3 list of worst countries for expats Lifestyle
  2. OPINION | Jonathan Majors vs Hollywood's double standards Lifestyle
  3. Make Jamie Oliver's scrumptious garlic bread Lifestyle
  4. Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Fun facts about iSimangaliso Wetland Park Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...