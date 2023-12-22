Music Industry colleagues, family and friends gathered at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday for the memorial service of Bulelwa Mkutukana, the award-winning singer known as Zahara.
Zahara died on December 11, a few weeks after being admitted to hospital.
Independent Record Companies of South Africa chair Stanley Khoza says Zahara was “a unique artist, like the flower she was”.
Listen here:
LISTEN | 'Zahara was a unique artist, like the flower she was' — industry colleague
Image: ALON SKUY
Music Industry colleagues, family and friends gathered at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday for the memorial service of Bulelwa Mkutukana, the award-winning singer known as Zahara.
Zahara died on December 11, a few weeks after being admitted to hospital.
Independent Record Companies of South Africa chair Stanley Khoza says Zahara was “a unique artist, like the flower she was”.
Listen here:
The funeral service will be held at the same venue on Saturday at 10am.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Memorial service for Zahara in East London
Zahara’s memorial and funeral service details announced
'We've been robbed of something precious to us' — Zahara's sisters on the singer's death
WATCH | Emotional scenes as Zahara's body arrives in East London
‘I just wanted to be me’
LISTEN | ‘I learnt my lesson’: Somizi on Zahara joke at the Samas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos