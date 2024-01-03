The idea of a holiday is to take a break from the usual routine of your life and not have it burden you for a few weeks or months.
Can your holiday cause depression? Here's what you need to know
Post-holiday syndrome can affect us all, but experts believe there are solutions
Image: 123RF/citalliance
The idea of a holiday is to take a break from the usual routine of your life and not have it burden you for a few weeks or months.
However, a sweet escape to a dream destination can come with adverse effects that might leave your brain on autopilot and your heart stuck in whatever destination you left it.
Known to some as post-vacation syndrome or post-holiday depression, this ennui gets the best of us hoping to have a little fun during the festive season or after a holiday at other times of the year.
While it is not clinically recognised, the term has been in existence since the 1950s and, according to Medical News, it can affect the daily interactions one has in their personal lives, work or studies.
SYMPTOMS OF POST-VACATION SYNDROME
1. vague anxiety;
2. increased irritability;
3. feeling nostalgic;
4. difficulty sleeping; or
5. general discomfort or unease.
Before your boss makes an argument against taking leave when you need it, there is research that proves your mental health can benefit from a break. However, there have been papers on that euphoria disappearing for those who immediately jump back into their usual routines or work.
A study also found this may differ, depending on the stress you experience. Sixty workers were studied in 2010 to see how their mental health was pre- and post-holiday. The research found work stress was persistent for those in highly stressful environments, destroying the benefits of the holiday.
6 STEPS TO AVOID POST-VACATION SYNDROME
Healthline provides advice to prevent the negative feeling of a holiday depression:
However, not everyone has the advantage of facing post-holiday blue prepared. The Free Press Journal has these tips to help your post-holiday hangover be painless:
While post-holiday syndrome might not seem a serious issue, experts at Medical News Today warn you should seek professional help if the feeling persists for more than two weeks, as this might be a sign of depression.
