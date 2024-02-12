Lifestyle

Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

12 February 2024 - 06:46 By Rory Carroll and Steve Keating
Usher performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits.

Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet My Boo.

Guitar virtuoso H.E.R. was up next and took the stage to tear through a blistering solo while Usher danced along.

Will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris helped close the intermission show with a energised rendition of Usher's biggest hit, Yeah!

Despite all the extra star power, Usher was always at the centre of the action as he sang, danced, tore off his shirt and roller skated on a glowing stage in the stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

Alicia Keys and Usher perform during the halftime show.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

"I love you," he told the appreciative crowd on hand to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's title game.

The halftime show, which is typically the most watched musical performance of the year, is produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation label and sponsored by Apple Music.

Usher Raymond IV has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, climbing music charts and bringing home eight Grammy awards.

He released his first album in 1994 at the age of 16 and his ninth, Coming Home, came out on Friday.

He recently ended a popular Las Vegas residency, where he brought Atlanta culture to Las Vegas, and has a North American tour kicking off in August.

The stadium was packed with huge names from the world of music including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, who was at the game to cheer her boyfriend, Chief's tight end Travis Kelce.

Usher and H.E.R. on the stage at the halftime show.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title and cement their status as the National Football League's latest dynasty.

The 49ers were leading the Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in five years and are the NFL's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Reuters

